SOFTS-Cocoa climbs to 6-1/2 year peak on tight supplies

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE rose to 6-1/2 year highs on Friday boosted by tight supplies, while robusta coffee and raw sugar prices fell back slightly after recent strong gains.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.5% to 2,223 pounds ($2,781.86) a tonne by 1032 GMT after peaking at 2,225 pounds - the highest level since October 2016.

* Dealers said supplies were tight, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast where port arrivals have been running behind last season's pace while demand was providing resilient despite global economic woes.

* "Supply tightness in West Africa continues to support cocoa futures," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Dealers said the small year-on-year rise in the European first-quarter cocoa grind, reported earlier this week, was further evidence that demand was holding up well.

* The North America first quarter cocoa grind is due to be published on April 20.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,950 a tonne after setting a 6-1/2 year high of $2,952.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 1.55% to $2,345 a tonne, slipping back from the prior session's 11-1/2 year high of $2,401.

* Dealers said demand for robusta coffee had been strong and supplies in top producer Vietnam had tightened.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.15% to $1.9470 per lb after setting a six-month high of $1.9810 on Thursday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was 0.2% lower at 24 cents per lb, extending its retreat from an 11-year high of 24.85 cents set earlier this week.

* The recent run-up has been driven by lower-than-expected 2022/23 crops in India, China and Thailand as well as concern that an El Nino weather event could reduce 2023/24 output in Asia where it can result in drier-than-normal weather.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.2% at $689.10 a tonne.

($1 = 0.7991 pounds)

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.