SOFTS-Cocoa climbs to 3 month high on rising demand; sugar also up

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE gained 2% and hit a three-month high on Friday, buoyed by signs that demand is continuing to pick up after dipping in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $50, or 1.9%, at $2,659 a tonne, having hit the highest price since Oct. 13 earlier in the session at $2,683 a tonne.

* Dealers said the contract broke several resistance levels during the session, triggering more buying.

* Asia's fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a key indicator of demand, rose 6.33% year-on-year to 231,309 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed on Friday.

* The fourth-quarter European grind is due to be released on Jan. 19 and the North American grind on Jan. 20.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 40 pounds, or 2.3%, to 1,773 pounds per tonne​ after peaking at 1,776 pounds - the highest level for the front month since Oct. 19.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $9, or 0.4%, at $2,228 a tonne.

* Dealers said that a pickup in shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam had helped ease concerns about short-term supply tightness while exchange stocks have begun to creep up.

* Valid ICE robusta stocks stood at 97,290 tonnes at Jan. 12, up marginally from 97,120 tonnes a week earlier.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 closed up 2.65 cents, or 1.1%, at $2.3965 per lb​​.

* Brazil's exporters association Cecafe holds a press conference on Monday to discuss the trade during 2021.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.22 cent, or 1.2%, at 18.31 cents per lb. The front month has slowly regained some ground after falling to a 5-1/2-month low of 17.60 cents on Monday.

* Dealers noted the upside appeared limited, however, with improving production outlooks for Thailand and India likely to temper any bullish sentiment related to China.

* Analyst Green Pool on Friday cut its forecast for China's sugar production in 2021/22 to less than 10 million tonnes and added that an elevated risk of frost because of the La Nina weather event made for further downside potential.

* March white sugar LSUc1 gained $5.30, or 1.1%, to $502.60 a tonne.

