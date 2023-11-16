SOFTS-Arabica turns lower after setting multi-month high

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE turned lower on Thursday after touching the highest level in nearly five months as the market focused on the extent to which a heatwave in Brazil could dent the outlook for next year's crop.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.7405 per lb by 1233 GMT after peaking at $1.7635 for the highest level in nearly five months.

* The market was also underpinned by supply tightness, with certified exchange stocks falling below 300,000 bags this week for the first time in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 0.9% to $2,571 a metric ton after setting a two-month high of $2,594.

* Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam climbed this week, with fresh supply from the new harvest yet to pick up owing to heavy rain in recent weeks disrupted cherry picking in key areas, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 1% to ​3,478 pounds a metric ton, moving back towards the record high of 3,569 pounds set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana while there was also concern that industrial unrest could slow the flow of beans from Nigeria.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 1% to $4,031 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.85% up at 27.38 cents per lb.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $738.10 a ton.

* A total of 262,750 metric tons of white sugar has been tendered against the December contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.