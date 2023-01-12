SOFTS-Arabica steadies after touching more than 1-1/2-year lows

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Thursday after touching 1-1/2-year lows in the previous session as favourable crop weather in Brazil and rising exchange stocks pressured prices.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 5.5 cents, or 3.8%, at $1.494 per lb​​, after touching $1.4205 on Wednesday, the weakest since early May 2021.

* Rains in Brazil have boosted the outlook for the arabica crop in the world's top producer.

* Weather forecaster Maxar said the rest of this week will feature more light to moderate rains that should support Brazil's crop growth even further.

* Elsewhere, ICE stocks fell on Thursday, although modestly, to 845,578 bags, which is still a six-month high. Only 2,698 bags passed grading from a total of 14,579 bags, a very high level of rejection. There are still 155,445 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $70, or 3.9%, at $1,881 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam were sluggish this week as farmers held back from selling due to unattractive offered prices and weak demand.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1settled down 0.06 cents, or 0.3%, at 19.59 cents per lb.

* Dealers said short-term supply tightness continues to underpin raw sugar, with March's premium to May SB-1=R peaking at 1.46 cents on Wednesday, its highest in two weeks.

* Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE posted a 73.5% rise in quarterly earnings as higher sugar and biofuel prices outweighed rising energy and raw materials costs.

* Brazil's government seems still unsure about fuel taxation as Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday the end of the current tax exemption hinges on "political evaluation".

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $4.70, or 0.9%, to $539.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,052 pounds per tonne​.

* March New York cocoa CCc1rose $7, or 0.3%, to $2,640 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.