SOFTS-Arabica steadies after touching more than 1-1/2 year lows

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

January 12, 2023 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Thursday after touching 1-1/2 year lows in the previous session as favourable crop weather in Brazil and rising exchange stocks pressured prices.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was up 0.8% to $1.4505 per lb​ at 1318 GMT, after touching $1.4205 on Wednesday, the weakest since early May 2021.

* Rains in Brazil have boosted the outlook for the arabica crop in the world's top producer.

* Weather forecaster Maxar said the rest of this week will feature more light to moderate rains that should support Brazil's crop growth even further.

* Elsewhere, ICE stocks are at a six-month high of 850,401 bags. There are also 170,024 bags pending grading.

* Rabobank noted in a report this week that the world container shipping index is down over 75% year on year, making coffee exporting considerably cheaper.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.2% to $1,833 a tonne, having fallen 1.6% on Tuesday.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam were sluggish this week as farmers held back from selling due to unattractive offered prices and weak demand.

SUGAR

* Short-term supply tightness continues to underpin raw sugar, with March's premium to May SB-1=R peaking at 1.46 cents on Wednesday, its highest in two weeks.

* Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE posted a 73.5% rise in quarterly earnings as higher sugar and biofuel prices outweighed rising energy and raw materials costs.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $542.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $2,628 a tonne.

