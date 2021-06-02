Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica steadies after hitting 4-1/2 year high; sugar flat

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee steadied on Wednesday as investors paused for breath after prices hit a 4-1/2-year high in the prior session on concerns over a drought in top producer Brazil. [nL2N2NF29M]

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee steadied on Wednesday as investors paused for breath after prices hit a 4-1/2-year high in the prior session on concerns over a drought in top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1closed little changed at $1.6115 per lb​, after setting a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6675 on Tuesday.

* "(There are) huge stocks in Brazil and Vietnam (and) bulky (ICE) certified stocks. However, funds are taking the market by storm and, in moments of panic, the suppy/demand (balance) has only a marginal impact on pricing," Rabobank cautioned in a monthly report.

* Investors are nervous and inclined to buy given talk that the worst dry spell in 91 years in Brazil is hurting the development of the upcoming 2022/23 crop, with dry weather having already hurt the current crop.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1settled up $10, or 0.6%, at $1,601 a tonne, after setting a 2-1/2-year high of $1,619 on Tuesday.

* Indonesia's Lampung province exported 5,575.50 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in May, down nearly 41% year-on-year.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​closed little changed at 17.68 cents per lb, having set a near one-month high of 17.93 earlier.

* Dealers said sugar looks set to remain firm amid positive sentiment in the wider financial markets and concerns over the drought in Brazil, a top sugar producer.

* They see sugar testing Tuesday's highs as end-users still have lots of buying to do, but cautioned 18 cents could be a top as that is roughly the level at which some Indian sugar sales were concluded last month without government export subsidies.

* India's government will bring forward to 2023 from 2025 the possibility of fuel companies selling gasoline containing up to 20% of ethanol (E20).

* August white sugar LSUc1​settled down $0.40, or 0.1%, at $464.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​settled down $1, or 0.0%, to $2,466 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2fell 10 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,630 pounds per tonne​.

* "The daily charts show sideways trends in both markets," said a U.S.-based broker, adding that demand recovery has been slow in mature markets despite the improvement related to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular