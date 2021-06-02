SOFTS-Arabica steadies after hitting 4-1/2 year high; sugar flat

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee steadied on Wednesday as investors paused for breath after prices hit a 4-1/2-year high in the prior session on concerns over a drought in top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1closed little changed at $1.6115 per lb​, after setting a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6675 on Tuesday.

* "(There are) huge stocks in Brazil and Vietnam (and) bulky (ICE) certified stocks. However, funds are taking the market by storm and, in moments of panic, the suppy/demand (balance) has only a marginal impact on pricing," Rabobank cautioned in a monthly report.

* Investors are nervous and inclined to buy given talk that the worst dry spell in 91 years in Brazil is hurting the development of the upcoming 2022/23 crop, with dry weather having already hurt the current crop.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1settled up $10, or 0.6%, at $1,601 a tonne, after setting a 2-1/2-year high of $1,619 on Tuesday.

* Indonesia's Lampung province exported 5,575.50 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in May, down nearly 41% year-on-year.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​closed little changed at 17.68 cents per lb, having set a near one-month high of 17.93 earlier.

* Dealers said sugar looks set to remain firm amid positive sentiment in the wider financial markets and concerns over the drought in Brazil, a top sugar producer.

* They see sugar testing Tuesday's highs as end-users still have lots of buying to do, but cautioned 18 cents could be a top as that is roughly the level at which some Indian sugar sales were concluded last month without government export subsidies.

* India's government will bring forward to 2023 from 2025 the possibility of fuel companies selling gasoline containing up to 20% of ethanol (E20).

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $0.40, or 0.1%, at $464.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​settled down $1, or 0.0%, to $2,466 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2fell 10 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,630 pounds per tonne​.

* "The daily charts show sideways trends in both markets," said a U.S.-based broker, adding that demand recovery has been slow in mature markets despite the improvement related to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.