SOFTS-Arabica, robusta coffee futures jump to multi-month highs

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Arabica and robusta coffee futures on ICE climbed to multi-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by short-term supply tightness and strong technical signs, while raw sugar closed slightly lower.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled 5.05 cents, or 2.6%, higher at $1.995 per lb after setting a four-month high of $1.9975.

* Dealers said the short-term supply tightness had led to a strengthening in the March contract's premium to May KC-1=R to more than 6 cents per lb from around parity a few days ago.

* The tightness has also led to rising prices in the physical market in Brazil, where farmers are in no rush to sell, and Colombia.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell 17,106 bags on Wednesday to 814,966 bags as there are no more bags pending grading to be added and traders continue to withdraw coffee from the stocks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $72, or 3.4%, to $2,205 a tonne after peaking at a nearly five-month high of $2,208.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 settled $3, or 0.1%, lower at $2,779 a tonne, slipping back from the prior session's one-year high of $2,812.

* Dealers said the market had lost some momentum after last week's steep rise as traders seek more clarity about the supply situation in West Africa.

* Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) said earlier this week that Ivorian cocoa exporters would still be able to honour their contracts despite a slowdown in port arrivals.

* The CCC was responding to reports that cocoa exporters in the world's top-producing nation were close to defaulting on their contracts due to a lack of beans from the main harvest.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 5 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,123 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, lower at 21.29 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating around current levels after the recent gains boosted by expectations that production in India could decline over the next few months following adverse weather.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.90, or 0.3%, at $567.00 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.