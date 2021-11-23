SOFTS-Arabica, robusta coffee futures hit highest prices in 10 years

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Futures of arabica and robusta coffee rose to their highest price levels in more than 10 years on Tuesday on ICE, boosted by supply tightness due to lower production and transportation hurdles.

Sugar prices also rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose nearly 4% to $2.4205 per lb, after peaking at $2.4475 - its highest since October 2011.

* Rabobank said worries about logistical issues has spurred panic buying across the market.

* Dealers said roasters are rushing to buy, having collectively given up on the hope that prices will fall.

* They also noted nearby coffee futures are moving to a premium versus those further out, indicating supply tightness.

* Certified stocks at exchanges continue to fall in both arabica and robusta KC-TOT-TOT.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $46 to $2,297 a tonne. It hit $2,327 earlier in the session, the highest price since Aug. 30, 2011.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 20.11 cents per lb.

* Dealers said they were keeping a close watch on the potential for the La Nina weather phenomenon to lead to another poor sugarcane crop in Brazil next year.

* Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday a La Nina weather phenomenon had developed in the Pacific Ocean for the second year in a row.

* La Nina can lead to drier-than-normal weather in southern Brazil, a region which suffered from drought this year.

* Brazil's government on Tuesday reduced by nearly 10% its projection for this season's sugar production in the centre-south region to 30.7 million tonnes after an evaluation of the impact of drought and frost on crops.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $10.40 to $518.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,752 pounds a tonne, having hit a one-month high of 1,758 pounds, boosted partly by the weakness of sterling against the dollar. GBP/

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,568 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

