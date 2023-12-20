SOFTS-Arabica, robusta coffee ease off peaks, raw sugar consolidates

Updates prices

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Robusta and arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, a day after weather concerns drove them to multi-year and multi-month highs, respectively, while raw sugar consolidated after hitting an eight-and-a-half month low in the prior session.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.6% to $2,855 a metric ton, having closed up 4.9% on Tuesday after hitting its highest in at least 15 years.

* The harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam is now about 75% complete but farmers have been slow to sell as they await even higher prices, while availability in No. 2 producer Brazil is poor thanks to adverse weather this season.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 5.6% to $1.9010 per lb, having closed up 5.9% on Tuesday after hitting its highest since April.

* Local dealers in Brazil cited escalating concerns about the adverse impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon on next year's crop, while international traders noted increased demand for arabica shipments from Brazil.

* NestleNESN.S sees no threat to its huge coffee business from the rising popularity of weight-loss drugs like Eli Lilly's LLY.N Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Wegovy.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​edged up 0.3% to $21.50 per lb, after dipping to its weakest late March 27 on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the odds for an upward correction in sugar prices are increasing, with the market having tested below 21 cents and rejected that level.

* Strong production in top producer Brazil pressured sugar down to those levels, but that is now priced in and going forward, there are growing worries about poor crops in key producers India and Thailand.

* India's 2023/24 sugar output, hit by weak rains, is set to lag consumption for the first time in seven years, and lower plantings may even force the world's No.2 producer to import as early as the first half of 2025.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $616.50 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.5% to 3,564 a ton.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.5% to $4,309 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Maju Samuel and Hugh Lawson)

