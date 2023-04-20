SOFTS-Arabica off 6-1/2 month peak; sugar back near 11-year top

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell on Thursday, after setting a 6-1/2 month peak earlier this week amid tightening supplies, while raw sugar steadied near Wednesday's 11-year high.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.6% to $1.9495 per lb at 1324 GMT, after setting a six-month high of $2.0490 on Tuesday.

* Arabica is gaining support from low levels of ICE-certified stock ahead of the expiry of the May contract.

* ICE stocks KC-TOT-TOT are at their lowest since early December.

* Also indicating tight near-term supply, nearly the entire futures market curve is backwardated, with near-term contracts trading at a premium to longer dated ones 0#LRC:.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,375 a tonne.

* The robusta harvest in Brazil, the world's second-largest producer, has started.

* "(Brazil robusta) exports are expected to be higher this year but for now, differentials remain prohibitively expensive," said Rabobank.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 0.5% to 24.52 cents per lb, after setting an 11-year high of 24.90 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said near-term another push higher is still on the cards as speculators are still looking to squeeze out shorts, but longer term, they expect top producer Brazil will be able to fill in the gaps left by a poor harvest in India and Thailand.

* Brazil ended its 2022/23 sugarcane crop with a total output of 610.1 million tonnes, government agency Conab estimated, up 5.4% on a yearly basis and also above its previous forecast of 598.3 million.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $681.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,960 a tonne, after peaking at $2,988 on Wednesday — the highest since August 2016.

* Funds have been building long positions in cocoa against a backdrop of tight supplies. Demand has also been holding up.

* Asia's first-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose more than 4% year-on-year to 222,028 tonnes.

* The North America cocoa grind is expected to be issued around 2000 GMT.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was flat at 2,275 pounds per tonne, after setting a 6-1/2 year high of 2,286 pounds on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Christina Fincher)

