SOFTS-Arabica off 6-1/2 month peak; sugar back near 11-year top

April 20, 2023 — 08:08 am EDT

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell on Thursday, after setting a 6-1/2 month peak earlier this week amid tightening supplies, while raw sugar steadied near Wednesday's 11-year high.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.7% to $1.9685 per lb at 1133 GMT, after setting a six-month high of $2.0490 on Tuesday.

* Arabica is gaining support from low levels of ICE-certified stock ahead of the expiry of the May contract.

* ICE stocks KC-TOT-TOT were last at 700,048 60kg bags, their lowest since early December.

* Also indicating tight near-term supply, nearly the entire futures market curve is backwardated, with near-term contracts trading at a premium to longer dated ones 0#LRC:.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,380 a tonne.

* The robusta harvest in Brazil, the world's second-largest producer, has started, with all eyes on export levels.

* "Exports are expected to be higher this year but for now, differentials remain prohibitively expensive," said Rabobank.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​was little changed at 24.39 cents per lb, after setting an 11-year high of 24.90 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said near-term another push higher is still on the cards, as speculators are still looking to squeeze out shorts who cannot deliver or end users who need to buy.

* Longer term, however, they expect top producer Brazil will be able to fill in the gaps left by a poor harvest in India and Thailand.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $678.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,968 a tonne, after peaking at $2,988 on Wednesday — the highest since August 2016.

* Funds have been building long positions in cocoa against the backdrop of tight supplies. Demand has also been holding up well.

* Asia's first-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose more than 4% year-on-year to 222,028 tonnes, data showed.

* The North America cocoa grind is expected to be issued around 2000 GMT.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.1% to 2,272 pounds per tonne, after setting a 6-1/2 year high of 2,286 pounds on Wednesday.

