SOFTS-Arabica hits four-year highs amid tightening supplies

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Arabica prices slipped on Friday after hitting four-year highs in the prior session, while raw sugar hit its lowest in 2-1/2 weeks but remained within the confines of its recent range.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 1.5% to 16.79 cents per lb at 1000 GMT.

* India on Thursday cut sugar export subsidies by 31.4% for the season that ends on Sept. 30, according to a government order.

* Dealers said the announcement is unlikely to have any serious impact on the season’s exports as it is widely thought Indian traders had contracted to sell over 5.5 million tonnes of the 6 million tonne export target before the subsidy cut.

* They added macroeconomic indicators were generally negative, with many traders side-lined awaiting news that might dictate direction.

* Traders at an ISO Datagro sugar conference this week said sugar is well supplied with no tightness expected in the short term and sales from speculators on the cards if the macroeconomic environment worsens.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $448.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 slipped 0.2% to $1.5065 per lb as the market consolidated recent gains that saw it set a four-year peak of $1.5365 on Thursday.

* Rains that are forecast to reach Brazil's main coffee areas this weekend and intensify in the days after could delay some harvest work, but are expected to improve conditions for next year's crop.

* Road blockades connected to weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia, the world's second largest arabica exporter, were still in place on Thursday, stymieing exports and causing food and gasoline shortages.

* Brazil's crop forecast has been revised down by consultancy Safras & Mercado, with arabica output seen 31% down.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.1% to $1,489 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.2% to 1,629 pounds per tonne​.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​​edged up 0.2% to $2,448 a tonne.

* "Cocoa will remain weak during most of 2021 as it will take time for demand to recover, and we expect much more significant rises in 2022," said Fitch Solutions in a note. It sees London cocoa averaging 1,750 this year.

