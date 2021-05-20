SOFTS-Arabica hits four-year highs amid tightening supplies

Adds closing prices, comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Arabica prices hit fresh four-year highs on Thursday, boosted by tightening supplies in top producer Brazil and beyond, while raw sugar rose as commodities and equities by and large recovered from the previous day's sell-off. MKTS/GLB

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 hit a four-year peak of $1.5365 during the session. The contract closed at $1.5295.

* The Colombian coffee federation asked the government for an urgent solution for transportation problems. Anti-government protests have disrupted coffee exports in the country, the world's second largest arabica exporter.

* Brazil's crop forecast has been revised down by consultancy Safras & Mercado, with arabica output seen 31% down.

* Coffee exports from Guatemala, the world's sixth largest arabica exporter, are set to fall by up to 3% this season due to a lack of workers and erratic rains.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $12, or 0.8%, at $1,490 a tonne.

* Robusta export premiums in Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, tightened this week amid a dearth of supply.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​settled up 0.09 cent, or 0.5%, at 17.04 cents per lb.

* Traders at an ISO Datagro sugar conference said the market is well supplied with no tightness expected in the short term, and possible sugar sales from speculators on the cards if the positive macroeconomic environment reverses.

* India on Thursday cut sugar export subsidies by 31.4% for the season that ends on Sept. 30, according to a government order.

* Suedzucker SZUG.DE said it expected a stronger EU sugar market as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

* August white sugar LSUc1​​settled down $0.10, or 0.0%, at $453.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1settled down 19 pounds, or 1.2%, at 1,632 pounds per tonne​.

* July New York cocoa CCc1​​lost $25, or 1.0%, at $2,444 a tonne.

* Top producer Ivory Coast processed 42,000 tonnes of beans in April, down 8.7% from last season.

* Its grindings could drop by 40% in May due to power shortages.

* Forecasters Climate42 said much of the upcoming Ivory Coast main crop has set relatively late, and might wilt in August if there is not enough rain.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Susan Fenton and Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.