SOFTS-Arabica hits 4 year highs amid tightening supplies

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Arabica prices hit fresh four year highs on Thursday boosted by tightening supplies in top producer Brazil and beyond, but raw sugar dipped as speculators' long positions remain stretched.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.3% to $1.5295 per lb, having hit a four year peak of $1.5365.

* Coffee exports from Guatemala, the world's sixth largest arabica exporter, are set to fall up to 3% this season due to a lack of workers and erratic rains linked to climate change.

* Also boosting arabica, anti-government protests have disrupted coffee exports in Colombia, the world's second largest arabica exporter.

* An expected drop in arabica production in top producer Brazil this year remains a background supportive factor, as does the recent recovery in the Brazilian real. BRL=

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.1% to $1,503 a tonne.

* Robusta export premiums in Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, tightened this week amid a dearth of supply.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 dipped 0.1% to 16.93 cents per lb at 1158 GMT.

* Traders at an ISO Datagro sugar conference said the market is currently well supplied with no tightness expected in the short term, and possible sugar sales from speculators on the cards if the positive macroeconomic environment reverses.

* They agreed raw sugar has a floor given an ethanol price parity of around 16.50 cents, and a ceiling at around 19 cents - a level that could spur unsubsidised Indian exports.

* Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar producer, said it expects a stronger EU sugar market going forward as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​was down 0.1% at $453.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 ​​fell 0.4% to 1,645 pounds per tonne.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.4% to $2,460 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast, which vies with the Netherlands for the spot of top cocoa grinder, processed 42,000 tonnes of beans in April, down 8.7% from last season.

* Its grindings could drop by 40% in May due to power shortages.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.