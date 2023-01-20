SOFTS-Arabica falls as market consolidates; sugar and cocoa also down

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Friday as the market consolidated after recent gains. Raw sugar and cocoa were also lower, with the latter slumping to a more than one-month trough.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.2% to $1.5275 per lb at 1342 GMT​​​​​​.

* Arabica has come under pressure this year from favourable crop weather in top producer Brazil, a sharp increase in ICE- certified stocks and concern about demand growth.

* Rabobank said in a report, however, that it expects arabica to recover in the coming month, with certified stocks expected to resume their downtrend.

* The bank noted differentials, or premiums, in the physical market are very high, making ICE stocks the cheapest source of supply and encouraging withdrawals.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.1% to $1,917 a tonne, having hit its highest in 2-1/2 months at $1,931.

* Robusta supplies from top producer Vietnam have been hit by a smaller crop and the national Tet holidays.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.7% to 1,948 pounds per tonne​​, its lowest since mid-December.

* The North American cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 8.13% year on year in the fourth quarter, industry data showed.

* There was one less plant reporting data for the survey than a year ago, which could partly explain the smaller processing volume.

* Most analysts and brokers, aware that one less plant would be reporting, were expecting a reduction in cocoa processing of 1% to 3%.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 2.2% to $2,513 a tonne, having hit its lowest since mid-December at $2,509.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.7% to 19.55 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market is trying to consolidate around 19.70 cents with little producer or end-user interest at current levels.

* They noted the market did not react on Thursday to news that India is not looking at allowing more sugar exports this season. Traders had long bet the world's biggest sugar producer would permit a second tranche of overseas shipments.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $542.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

