SOFTS-Arabica coffee touches 1-month peak; sugar, cocoa gain

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit fresh one-month highs on Tuesday, extending the prior session's more than 4% gain, while sugar and cocoa also rose.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 was 0.9% higher at $1.6615 per lb​​ by 1141 GMT, having risen as far as $1.6625.

* Dealers said arabica sellers in top producer Brazil are holding back offers in anticipation of better prices.

* They noted, however, that the harvest continues at a strong pace due to a favourable climate, while exports should come in slightly below 3 million bags for July.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,638 a metric ton, having lost 8% last week.

* Dealers said the robusta harvest in Brazil, the world's third largest exporter, has come in about 1% above last year's levels.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.3% to $3,560 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton last week.

* Dealers said cocoa is in bubble territory, with funds in control as physical players are not buying or selling for now.

* They noted that September cocoa has flipped to a 5 pound per ton discount to December LCC-1=R, indicating easing supply fears.

* They added they expect ICE exchange stockpiles to grow as investors will likely place more 'unusable' cocoa there.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast fell 4.2% between Oct. 1 and July 30 versus the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 ​rose 0.5% to 2,718 pounds per ton, having hit a three week high of 2,720.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 24.23 cents per lb, after dropping 4.4% last week.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $689.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

