SOFTS-Arabica coffee surges to 1-month high, sugar also up

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

July 31, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose more than 4% on Monday to a one-month high amid slow farmer selling and falling certified stocks, while raw sugar futures were also up.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1settled up 6.75 cents, or 4.3%, at $1.6465 per lb​​, after posting a 2.4% loss last week.

* Dealers said the market was ripe for an upward correction as ICE stocks decline continuously and farmers, particularly in Brazil, refuse to sell at current prices.

* "The industry had been on the sidelines recently waiting for prices to fall further, but they didn't, so they had to cover," said a coffee broker. "Then the funds went covering as well," he added.

* Speculatorswere holding a short position of 14,870 lotsby July 25.

* ICE arabica-certified stock fell to an eight-month low to around 528,000 bags.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1rose $33, or 1.3%, to $2,621 a metric ton, having lost 8% last week.

* Coffee exports from top robusta exporter Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 6% in the first seven months of 2023.

* Shipments of Sumatra robusta coffee beans from No. 2 exporter Indonesia stood at 14,858 tonnes in June, a 14% drop on a yearly basis.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.19 cent, or 0.8%, to 24.11 cents per lb, after dropping 4.4% last week.

* Rabobank said it believed sugar would head lower from current elevated levels if the weather is more or less normal, because there are signs demand is tailing off.

* "In some markets, sugar price increases have started to be transferred to consumers. Furthermore, a major food producer recently announced an acceleration in its drive to reduce sugar content," it said.

* Egypt's state grains purchaser (GASC) said it bought 150,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar in a tender.

* October white sugar LSUc1rose $4.80, or 0.7%, to $683.30 a ton.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose $23, or 0.7%, to $3,548 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton on Thursday.

* Speculators raised their net long position in New York cocoa futures by 2,461 lots to 52,020 in the week to July 25.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 ​rose 12 pounds, or 0.4%, to 2,698 pounds per ton.

