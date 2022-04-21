SOFTS-Arabica coffee surges nearly 4%; raw sugar also up

New throughout, adds comments from analysts, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE jumped nearly 4% on Thursday as investors bought contracts in an oversold market, while weather and company earnings news were also supportive.

Raw sugar futures were also up, tracking gains in energy markets.O/R

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 8.65 cents, or 3.9%, to $2.281 per lb.

* Dealers said the market became technically oversold and ripe for an upward correction amid positive news on demand and dry weather in top grower Brazil.

* "There were some bullish comments from Nestle on their product growth. Also, specs hit some stops," said a U.S. broker.

* Nestle reported good growth in the U.S. coffee segment, adding that it had successfully passed on higher costs to products.

* Dry weather in Brazil, although positive for harvest work, will likely prevent bean size growth, dealers said.

* Trade in Vietnam's coffee market was hit by a lack of beans at the end of the crop season, while prices dipped in Indonesia on rising supplies and low demand.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $22, or 1.1%, at $2,114 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.25 cent, or 1.3%, to 19.87 cents per lb after dipping to a two-week low of 19.57 cents.

* Support continues to derive from high energy prices which could drive larger ethanol production, and smaller sugar output, in top grower Brazil.

* The USDA expects smaller sugar production in Europe due to reduced beet planting.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for crops in both India and Pakistan was helping keep a lid on prices.

* Czarnikow on Thursday raised its forecast for world sugar production in 2021/22 by 3.2 million tonnes to 179.3 million.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.10, or 0.8%, to $541.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $1 to $2,592 a tonne.

* North American first-quarter cocoa grind data, due later on Thursday, should provide a short-term focus after last week's European first-quarter data showed a 4.4% rise year on year. GRIND/EU

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,788 pounds per tonne​.

