Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee surges nearly 4%; raw sugar also up

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Arabica coffee futures on ICE jumped nearly 4% on Thursday as investors bought contracts in an oversold market, while weather and company earnings news were also supportive.

New throughout, adds comments from analysts, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE jumped nearly 4% on Thursday as investors bought contracts in an oversold market, while weather and company earnings news were also supportive.

Raw sugar futures were also up, tracking gains in energy markets.O/R

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 8.65 cents, or 3.9%, to $2.281 per lb.

* Dealers said the market became technically oversold and ripe for an upward correction amid positive news on demand and dry weather in top grower Brazil.

* "There were some bullish comments from Nestle on their product growth. Also, specs hit some stops," said a U.S. broker.

* Nestle reported good growth in the U.S. coffee segment, adding that it had successfully passed on higher costs to products.

* Dry weather in Brazil, although positive for harvest work, will likely prevent bean size growth, dealers said.

* Trade in Vietnam's coffee market was hit by a lack of beans at the end of the crop season, while prices dipped in Indonesia on rising supplies and low demand.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $22, or 1.1%, at $2,114 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.25 cent, or 1.3%, to 19.87 cents per lb after dipping to a two-week low of 19.57 cents.

* Support continues to derive from high energy prices which could drive larger ethanol production, and smaller sugar output, in top grower Brazil.

* The USDA expects smaller sugar production in Europe due to reduced beet planting.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for crops in both India and Pakistan was helping keep a lid on prices.

* Czarnikow on Thursday raised its forecast for world sugar production in 2021/22 by 3.2 million tonnes to 179.3 million.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.10, or 0.8%, to $541.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $1 to $2,592 a tonne.

* North American first-quarter cocoa grind data, due later on Thursday, should provide a short-term focus after last week's European first-quarter data showed a 4.4% rise year on year. GRIND/EU

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,788 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular