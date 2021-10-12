SOFTS-Arabica coffee surges, heads back towards 6-1/2 year high

Recasts, updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures rallied on Tuesday, heading back towards July's 6-1/2 year highs as concerns over tighter supplies prevailed with exchange stocks continuing to head lower.

Cocoa also rose meanwhile, but raw sugar fell as signals from wider financial markets were broadly negative.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3.2% to $2.1070 per lb at 1356 GMT, having earlier hit a high of $2.1235.

* Dealers said there was talk that global freight issues have sparked a run on coffee stocks as demand for one of the world's favourite drinks holds firm.

* They noted ICE arabica stocks are down 11.5% since the beginning of September. KC-TOT-TOT

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.7% to $2,134 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.4% to 20.24 cents​​, having touched 20.61 cents on Monday - its highest since late February 2017.

* The sell-off in global equities continues on signs soaring energy prices have put a dampener on economic growth, triggering fears over sustained inflation and policy tightening. MKTS/GLOB

* Dealers said sugar should remain well supported, citing a growing view that end-users will soon need to replenish stocks and that India selling will only emerge around 21 or even 21.50 cents.

* France's farm ministry raised its 2021 sugar beet output estimate to 34 million tonnes from 33.1 million a month ago, up 29.6% on last year but 8.3% below the five-year average.

* December white sugar LSUc1 edged down 0.1% to $521.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.5% to $2,695 a tonne, having hit a seven-month peak of $2,792 last week.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1% to 1,878 pounds per tonne​.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand in the world's second largest processor of the bean, was up 11.1% in September, data showed.

* World no.2 producer Ghana's cocoa arrivals at ports rose 34.7% between Oct 1, 2020 and Sept. 16, 2021, data showed.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.