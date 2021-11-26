SOFTS-Arabica coffee, sugar and cocoa prices slip

Commodities

Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday, slipping from a 10-year high set earlier this week, as concerns about a new coronavirus variant diminished risk appetite in financial markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Sugar and cocoa prices also fell.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.75% to $2.4110 per lb by 1103 GMT. The market had climbed to a 10-year high of $2.4820 on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from declining exchange stocks as shipments from South America are delayed both by a shortage of container shipping capacity and a reluctance of producers to sell.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,296 a tonne.

* Delays to the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam remained a supportive factor.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2% to 1,684 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by a pick-up in demand and sentiment, and that it is likely to recover further in 2022.

* "We expect the continued demand recovery to send prices higher," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 2.1% at $2,460 a tonne.

* The contract may test a support at $2,470 per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,410-$2,445 range, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 1.7% to 19.60 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $505.40 a tonne.

