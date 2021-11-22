SOFTS-Arabica coffee suffers setback after recent strong advance

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower Monday as the market suffered a setback after its recent strong advance to the highest level in almost 10 years while sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.8% to $2.2915 per lb by 1530 GMT. The market climbed to $2.3955 on Friday - its highest in nearly 10 years.

* Dealers said the market may suffer a short-term setback after its recent strong advance but the mood remained bullish, with exchange stocks falling and producers in Brazil reluctant to sell.

* "The rejection of prices at $2.40 could set the scene for lower prices towards $2.20 in the near term, however, if prices hold above $2.00, momentum will remain on the upside," Sucden Financial said in a note on market technicals.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,227 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 1.4% to 19.71 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

* Dealers said the market's recent run-up appeared to have lost momentum, curbed by concerns that high prices could stimulate more exports from India.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $506.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 1,734 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said supplies remained ample, limiting the market's upside potential.

* "Even though grindings increased year on year in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia for the third quarter of 2021, this was not sufficient to absorb excess production," the International Cocoa Organization said in a report on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.1% at $2,586 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.