SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies but trade jittery about Brazil frost risk

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday after closing up 5% in the previous session, but the downside was limited as investors remain jittery about frost risk in top producer Brazil this season.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.2% to $2.2425 per lb at 1214 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2.2620 on Monday.

* Farm areas in Brazil's center-south may be hit by light frosts in coming days, raising concern about corn, coffee and sugarcane crops.

* Although many forecasters say it is too early in the season for frost damage to occur, dealers said the market fears frost risk this season is not fully priced in at present.

* "The consequences of frost are massive. (Even) a temperature of +2C can damage the coffee plant if the cold persists over multiple instances," said a dealer.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,093 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 19.81 cents per lb, having hit its highest in 3-1/2 weeks earlier at 19.82.

* Dealers said that while sugar could pull back this week if the weather in Brazil moderates, it is seeing upward pressure longer term from increased weather risks and from rising prices for energy, grains and fertiliser.

* Rising energy prices tend to lift the price of ethanol, as do rising grains prices. This can tempt cane mills in top sugar producer Brazil to produce less of the sweetener and more of the biofuel.

* Traders told Reuters at Sugar Week in New York last week that Brazilian cane mills are cancelling some sugar export contracts and diverting production to ethanol.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $550.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 edged up 0.1% to $2,523 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.841 million tonnes between Oct.1 and May 15, exporters estimated, down 3.9% versus the same period last season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 1,800 pounds per tonne.

