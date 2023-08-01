SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies after touching one-month peak; sugar up

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday after hitting new one-month highs earlier in the session amid a dearth of selling in Brazil, while sugar also rose.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 was little changed at $1.6455 per lb, having risen as far as $1.6740 on the day, the highest since June 28.

* Dealers said arabica sellers in top producer Brazil were holding back offers in anticipation of better prices.

* They noted, however, that the harvest continues at a strong pace due to a favourable climate.

* Brazil exported 2.34 million bags of green coffee in July, the government said on Tuesday, 4.5% less than in the same month a year ago.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $14, or 0.5%, at $2,635 a metric ton.

* Dealers said the robusta harvest in Brazil has come in about 1% above last year's levels.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 was little changed at $3,543 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton last week.

* Dealers said cocoa was in bubble territory, with funds in control as physical players are not buying or selling for now.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast fell 4.2% between Oct. 1 and July 30.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose ​5 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,703 pounds per ton, having hit a three-week high of 2,718.

* Dealers noted that September cocoa has flipped to a 5-pound-per-ton discount to December LCC-1=R, indicating easing supply fears.

* They added they expect ICE exchange stocks to grow as investors will likely place more "unusable" cocoa there.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.28 cent, or 1.2%, at 24.39 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the Egypt deal over the weekend, buying 150,000 tonnes from Brazil, led to some buying in the market on Monday and Tuesday as it signalled good physical movement.

* Brazil exported 2.98 million tons of sugar in July, 3.5% more year-on-year.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $16.40, or 2.4%, at $699.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Ed Osmond and Pooja Desai)

