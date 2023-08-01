News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies after touching 1-month peak

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

August 01, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices, recasts

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday after hitting new one-month highs earlier in the session amid a dearth of selling in Brazil, while sugar and cocoa also rose.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.5% to $1.6390 per lb​​ by 1305 GMT, having risen as far as $1.6740.

* Dealers said arabica sellers in top producer Brazil were holding back offers in anticipation of better prices.

* They noted, however, that the harvest continues at a strong pace due to a favourable climate, while exports should come in slightly below 3 million bags for July.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,630 a metric ton, having lost 8% last week.

* Dealers said the robusta harvest in Brazil, the world's third largest exporter, has come in about 1% above last year's levels.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1% to $3,513 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton last week.

* Dealers said cocoa was in bubble territory, with funds in control as physical players are not buying or selling for now.

* They noted that September cocoa has flipped to a 5 pound per ton discount to December LCC-1=R, indicating easing supply fears.

* Dealers added they expect ICE exchange stockpiles to grow as investors will likely place more 'unusable' cocoa there.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast fell 4.2% between Oct. 1 and July 30 versus the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* September London cocoa LCCc1​fell 0.5% to 2,690 pounds per ton, having hit a three-week high of 2,720.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1was little changed at 24.12 cents per lb, after dropping 4.4% last week.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $689.00 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ed Osmond)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.