SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies after touching 1-month peak

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Tuesday after hitting new one-month highs earlier in the session amid a dearth of selling in Brazil, while sugar and cocoa also rose.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.5% to $1.6390 per lb​​ by 1305 GMT, having risen as far as $1.6740.

* Dealers said arabica sellers in top producer Brazil were holding back offers in anticipation of better prices.

* They noted, however, that the harvest continues at a strong pace due to a favourable climate, while exports should come in slightly below 3 million bags for July.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,630 a metric ton, having lost 8% last week.

* Dealers said the robusta harvest in Brazil, the world's third largest exporter, has come in about 1% above last year's levels.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1% to $3,513 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton last week.

* Dealers said cocoa was in bubble territory, with funds in control as physical players are not buying or selling for now.

* They noted that September cocoa has flipped to a 5 pound per ton discount to December LCC-1=R, indicating easing supply fears.

* Dealers added they expect ICE exchange stockpiles to grow as investors will likely place more 'unusable' cocoa there.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast fell 4.2% between Oct. 1 and July 30 versus the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* September London cocoa LCCc1​fell 0.5% to 2,690 pounds per ton, having hit a three-week high of 2,720.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1was little changed at 24.12 cents per lb, after dropping 4.4% last week.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $689.00 a ton.

