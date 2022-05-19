SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies after sliding on Brazil frost fears

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Thursday after sliding 4% in the previous session as investor fears over the frost risk in top producer Brazil this week faded.

Sugar and cocoa fell meanwhile.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 edged up 0.1% to $217.9 per lb at 1441 GMT, after hitting a 3-1/2 week high of $2.2935 on Tuesday.

* The latest weather forecasts indicate very little, if any, coffee and sugarcane crop damage is expected in southern and central Brazil from this week's cold weather.

* Commerzbank noted that frost is still possible this winter in Brazil and that the market is especially sensitive to it given current crop forecasts are already reduced thanks to last year's frost.

* It added, however, that coffee demand is flailing: "Brazilian coffee exports declined 24% year-on-year in April. (There are) concerns about demand in connection with the Ukraine war and the lockdowns in China."

* Brazil's 2022 coffee production is forecast to total 53.43 million 60 kg bags, food supply agency Conab said, down versus its January projection of 55.74 million bags.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) has forecast Kenya's 2022/23 coffee production down 10 percent to 700,000 60 kg bags, and El Salvador's output down slightly at 619,000 bags.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,053 a tonne.

* The USDA's FAS has forecast an increase in 2022/23 coffee production in Uganda, the world's No. 4 robusta producer, to a record 6.65 million 60 kg bags.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 19.64 cents per lb, having hit a one month high of 20.24 cents on Tuesday on Brazil frost fears.

* Indian mills have so far signed contracts to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said.

* India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, a source told Reuters.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $551 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.6% to $2,480 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1% to 1,771 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alison Williams)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.