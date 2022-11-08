SOFTS-Arabica coffee slips on demand concern and inventories

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Tuesday but held above a 15-month low touched in the previous session, with traders concerned about demand weakness and increased ICE-certified stocks.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.6545 per lb at 1140 GMT, having hit a 15-month trough of $1.6250 on Tuesday.

* Large volumes of arabica coffee stocks are about to enter ICE exchange warehouses, taking total stocks up from recent 23-year lows, traders told Reuters.

* Dealers said total industry stocks in consuming regions seem quite healthy at a time when demand is surprising some roasters to the downside, adding that prices are set to fall further this week.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $1,841 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 18.77 cents per lb.

* Dealers said there was little reason for prices to improve significantly from current levels, adding that they are primed, if anything, to slip lower.

* Brazil's total sugar production for the 2023-24 season (April-March) is expected to increase by 8.3% to 39.04 million tonnes as the sweetener continues to provide better returns than ethanol, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* France's farm ministry reduced its 2022 production forecast for the country's drought-affected sugar beet crop to 31.94 million tonnes, compared with 32.69 million tonnes forecast last month and down 7.1% from last year.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $533.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 edged up 0.2% to $2,510 a tonne, having hit its highest since June on Monday at $2,505.

* Dealers said investors were covering short positions as nearby cocoa futures trade at an ever-widening premium to those further out CC-1=R, indicating limited near-term supply, strengthening demand or both.

* The situation in the fields remain positive, however. Forecaster Climate42 said African producing regions have accumulated more water than normal to go navigate the long dry season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 2,016 pounds a tonne​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

