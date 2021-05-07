SOFTS-Arabica coffee slips off 4-year high, raw sugar also falls

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed down on Friday as the market consolidated after hitting a four-year peak in the prior session, while raw sugar also fell.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.4 cent, or 0.9%, at $1.5290 per lb. The contract hit $1.5540 on Thursday, its highest level since January 2017.

* Arabica has been supported by dry weather in top producer Brazil that is expected to reduce this year's harvest.

* Also giving the market a boost, the Brazilian real BRL= has been strengthening, hitting its highest level in more than three months on Thursday.

* A strong real deters farmers and exporters from selling dollar-priced arabica by lowering returns in local currency terms.

* Investment bank Itau BBA said the outlook for coffee remains supportive as Brazil enters winter, with a chance for frosts.

* The bank also said the possibility of rain in the coming days, after a long dry period, could be more negative than positive due to the chance that beans could drop from trees.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $8, or 0.5%, at $1,539 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBN1​​settled down 0.06 cent, or 0.3%, at 17.49 cents per lb​​, having hit a 1-1/2-week high of 17.89 cents on Thursday.

* Dealers said sugar might see some selling in the near-term given the widening discount for the July contract versus October, a bearish signal indicating increased nearby supply.

* They added, however, that July should find support below 17.20 cents per lb, with a deteriorating supply outlook in top producer Brazil meaning the market is ultimately still poised for gains.

* August white sugar LSUc1settled up $1.80, or 0.4%, at $464.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2settled up $50, or 2.1%, at $2,463 a tonne, its third consecutive session of gains, recovering from a 5-1/2-month low of $2,347 recorded on Tuesday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​settled up 33 pounds, or 2.0%, at 1,645 pounds per tonne​.

* Cocoa has been pressured by surplus supply in the current season, but relaxing protocols to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in large markets such as the United States and Europe are seen as positive for its recovery.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Louise Heavens, Mark Potter and Paul Simao)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

