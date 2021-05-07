SOFTS-Arabica coffee slips off 4-year high, raw sugar also falls

Updates prices

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Friday as the market consolidated after hitting a four-year peak in the prior session, while raw sugar also fell.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.4% to $1.5215 per lb at 1325 GMT, having hit $1.5540 on Thursday, its highest since January 2017.

* Arabica has been supported by dry weather in top producer Brazil that is expected to reduce this year's harvest.

* Also giving the market a boost, the Brazilian real BRL= has been strengthening, hitting its highest in more than three months on Thursday.

* A strong real deters farmers and exporters from selling dollar-priced arabica by lowering returns in local currency terms.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.1% to $1,549 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBN1 ​​fell 0.3% to 17.50 cents per lb, having hit a 1-1/2 week high of 17.89 cents on Thursday.

* Dealers said sugar might see some selling near term given the widening discount for the July contract versus October, a bearish signal indicating increased nearby supply.

* They added, however, July should find support below 17.20, with a deteriorating supply outlook in top producer Brazil meaning the market is ultimately still poised for gains.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was flat at $462.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 edged up 0.1% to $2,415 a tonne. The contract hit a 5-1/2 month low of $2,347 on Tuesday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.1% to 1,613 pounds per tonne​. The contract hit its lowest since last July on Tuesday at $1,575.

* Cocoa has been pressured by surplus supply in the current season.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel. Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

