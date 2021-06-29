SOFTS-Arabica coffee slips from three-week high hit on Brazil frost fears

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Tuesday after touching a three-week high earlier in the session amid concern over forecasts for frosts this week in top grower Brazil.

Raw sugar was flat, while cocoa closed up.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.5 cents, or 1.5%, at $1.602 per lb. The contract earlier hit its highest since early June at $1.64.

* Dealers said the market will likely remain volatile this week following weather updates from top producer Brazil, where a strong polar air mass is moving through South and Southeast areas.

* There were reports of frosts this morning in Parana state, Brazil's southernmost coffee-growing area. But they mostly hit corn-producing regions for now.

* Although the state accounts for less than 5% of total Brazilian arabica production, frosts can have an exponential effect on prices because they can kill the coffee tree outright.

* Weighing on coffee, however, were falls in the wider financial markets, where fears over a new COVID-19 variant prevailed. MKTS/GLOBO/R

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $36, or 2.1%, at $1,675 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's coffee exports in the first half of the year fell 12.3% from a year earlier to 825,000 tonnes.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was flat at 17.23 cents per lb.

* Dealers said a lack of nearby demand, as evidenced in the widening discount for July sugar over October SB-1=R, continues to weigh on the market.

* They added, however, that there is firm support around 17 cents, especially as concerns over Brazil's cane crop, also at risk from the cold weather, are only likely to increase going forward.

* Trader Czarnikow cut its view for Brazil's cane crush and sugar production due to persistent dry weather.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $0.90, or 0.2%, at $432.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled up $10, or 0.4%, at $2,390 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 10 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,624 pounds per tonne​​.

* Ghana's cocoa arrivals reached 960,892 tonnes from Oct. 1 to June 10, up from 752,639 tonnes the previous season.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.079 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and June 27, up 6% from last season's 1.962 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

