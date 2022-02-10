Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee slips after hitting fresh 10-year peak

Maytaal Angel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YEN DUONG

Arabica coffee prices on ICE slipped on Thursday after touching fresh 10-year peaks earlier in the session, as exchange-certified stocks touched new 20-year lows and were set to fall below the key 1-million-bags mark.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.1% to $2.5560 per lb at 1518 GMT, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $2.6045.

* Arabica prices will end the year 5% below current levels as the market moves into balance next season from the current wide deficit that has pushed prices to ten year highs, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed.

* Top producer Brazil exported 2.9 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in January, 14% less than a year ago as a smaller crop and logistics bottlenecks limited shipments, exporters association Cecafe said.

* Certified ICE arabica stocks KC-TOT-TOT fell to fresh 20-year lows of 1.04 million bags on Wednesday, down sharply from 1.54 million bags seen at the end of 2021.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil had sold 86% of the 2021/22 crop by Feb. 8, outpacing the historical average of about 80%, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,241 a tonne.

* Top producer Vietnam exported 163,324 tonnes of coffee in January, down 3.6% from December last year, data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 18.44 cents per lb, under pressure from renewed inflation worries that boosted the dollar. FRX/

* A strong dollar makes dollar-priced assets like sugar costlier for non-U.S. investors.

* Dealers noted Indian sugar exports are ticking up and that with 2022/23 being seen in a small surplus, the upside is likely limited at the moment.

* France's farm ministry said it sees the area sown with sugar beet for the 2022 harvest as stable to down 3%.

* March white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Friday, rose 0.8% to $507.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,818 a tonne having hit its highest in more than a year at $2,820.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.2% to 1,852 pounds per tonne​, having hit its highest in nearly four months at 1,857.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamath and Elaine Hardcastle)

