SOFTS-Arabica coffee slides to 9 month low, robusta hits 6 month trough

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange hit a nine month low on Friday, under pressure from a weak Brazilian real currency, worries over demand and benign weather in Brazil.

Robusta hit a 6 month trough, meanwhile.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.23% to $1.4500 per lb at 1324 GMT, having hit its lowest since early January at $1.4445.

* Dealers said there was less rain forecast in the week ahead for top producer Brazil, but there was still some around and a new round of flowering is expected.

* Meanwhile, Rabobank said the coffee market is increasingly worried about demand after U.S. green coffee imports fell 17.5% in July, while EU plus UK imports dropped 10.7%.

* Also weighing on coffee, the real BRL= is trading at a six month low versus the U.S. dollar, spurring Brazilian exporters to sell by raising returns in local currency terms.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 2.2% to $2,326 a ton, after hitting a 6 month low of $2,323.

* ICE certified robusta stocks have increased slightly since the August lows, said Rabobank.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 26.22 cents per lb.

* Sugar is consolidating near recent 12-year peaks thanks to tight global supplies and in spite of a weak Brazilian currency that usually drives mills to sell, while concerns over macro-economic growth are keeping gains in check.

* Most of the record physical delivery of sugar at the expiration of the October contract on ICE will head to China, according to traders with knowledge of deals.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $699.70 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 2,952 pounds per ton.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $3,422 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.