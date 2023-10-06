News & Insights

SOFTS-Arabica coffee slides to 9-month low, raw sugar gains 2%

October 06, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange hit a 9-month low on Friday, under pressure from a weak Brazilian real currency, worries over demand and benign weather in Brazil.

Raw sugar futures, meanwhile, rose more than 2%.

COFFEE

* Dealers said there was less rain forecast in the week ahead for top producer Brazil, but there was still some around and a new round of flowering is expected.

* Meanwhile, Rabobank said the coffee market is increasingly worried about demand after U.S. green coffee imports fell 17.5% in July, while EU plus UK imports dropped 10.7%.

* Also weighing on coffee, the real BRL= is trading at a 6-month low versus the U.S. dollar, spurring Brazilian exporters to sell by raising returns in local currency terms.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,359, after hitting a 6-month low of $2,323.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.58 cents, or 2.2%, at 26.74 cents per lb.

* Sugar is consolidating near recent 12-year peaks thanks to tight global supplies and despite a weak Brazilian currency that usually drives mills to sell, while concerns over macroeconomic growth are keeping gains in check.

* Most of the record physical delivery of sugar at the expiration of the October contract on ICE will head to China, according to traders with knowledge of deals.

* Dealers said the fact that the large delivery is mostly sold, along with potential logistical problems in Brazil to load all of that sugar, could take the market higher.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $11.90, or 1.7%, to 709.20 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 34 pounds, or 1.2%, to 2,954 pounds per ton.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $53, or 1.6%, to $3,453 a ton.

* New York December cocoa, however, may break a support of $3,383 per metric ton, and fall into a range of $3,303-$3,353, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Louise Heavens and Rami Ayyub)

