SOFTS-Arabica coffee sinks below $2 per lb to 9-month low

Maytaal Angel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE sank below $2 per lb on Thursday to a 9 month low as bearish technical signals triggered selling by funds and as exports from top producer Brazil continued to pick up pace.

New York cocoa futures on ICE hit a two year low meanwhile.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 4.7% to $1.9735 per lb by 1454, having hit its lowest since October at $1.9570.

* Dealers said technical buy signals have collapsed while fears are fading that frosts will hit Brazil's coffee areas and destroy next season's crop.

* Exports from Brazil for this season's crop are meanwhile picking up pace. According to exporters association Cecafe, Brazil's arabica shipments reached 2.652 million bags in June, up 11.5% year-on-year.

* Arabica is also under pressure from a weak Brazilian real BRL=, which encourages selling of dollar-priced arabica by raising returns in local currency terms.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.6% to $1,931 a tonne.

* Dealers said Brazil is nearing the end of its robusta harvest, with grain quality good and productivity excellent.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2.6% to $2,243 a tonne, having hit its lowest since July 2020 at $2,237.

* Dealers cited a report by Reuters that consumers are cutting back on chocolate due to the cost of living crises in Europe and the United States.

* The North American second-quarter cocoa grind, a proxy for demand, is scheduled for release on July 21.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.7% to 1,690 pounds per tonne​, having hit its lowest since early March at 1,682.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 18.94 cents per lb, having hit a one-month high in the previous session.

* Dealers said it is difficult to see sugar advancing much with the dollar index remaining near 20-year highs. FRX/

* They added however, near term tightness in white sugar, linked in part to India's export constraints, should limit losses in raws.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.5% to $596.70 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; ;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular