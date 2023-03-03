Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee settles lower profit taking; raw sugar gains

March 03, 2023 — 02:41 pm EST

Written by Laura Sanicola and Maytaal Angel for Reuters

March 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE settled lower on Friday as investors continued to take profits after bidding prices up to a four-month high last month.

London cocoa also settled lower, continuing its decline from this week's six-year high.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled 4.35 cents, or 2.4%, lower at $1.7785 per lb​​.

* Rabobank said the market had become overbought after private analysts slashed their forecasts for the current 2023/24 coffee crop in top producer Brazil.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled $18, or 0.8%, lower at $2,162 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled 29 pounds, or 1.4%, lower at 2,112 pounds per tonne​. The market had risen on Wednesday to a six-year high of 2,177 pounds.

* Cocoa remains underpinned by tight supplies, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast, where bean exports this season are running well behind a year earlier.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled $30, or 1.1%, lower at $2,760 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.61 cents, or 3.0%, higher at 20.92 cents per lb.​​

* Sugar is being boosted by a diminished outlook for production from India this season.

* More than two dozen mills in Maharashtra had stopped cane crushing by the end of February, nearly two months earlier than last year, a senior state government official said.

* So far this season though, Indian mills have produced 25.8 million tonnes of sugar, up 1.8% year on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled $15.60, or 2.7%, higher at $588.40 a tonne.

