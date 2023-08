SOFTS-Arabica coffee settles higher after hitting 7-month low; cocoa steadies

Updates with closing prices, comments

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE settled higher on Friday after earlier hitting their lowest level in seven months as the harvest in top producer Brazil draws to an end, while London cocoa steadied after touching a fresh 46-year-high on Thursday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.9 cents, or 0.6%, at $1.5 per lb, having earlier hit a low of $1.4720.

* Dealers said coffee agents in Brazil had closed many deals for export in July, feeling prices were adequate. These deals are likely being shipped out at present, so Brazil's August arabica export figures most likely won't disappoint.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $28, or 1.2%, at $2,363 a tonne. On Thursday, it fell to $2,351 a ton, the lowest since April 18.

* Robusta coffee prices are forecast to end the year below current levels but still register an annual increase of 28%, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled down 21 pounds, or 0.8%, at 2,720 pounds per tonne​, after setting a 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* An increasingly bleak outlook for production in Ghana, the world's second largest cocoa grower, is helping support prices and could lead to an even wider global deficit in the current 2022/23 season.

* Chocolate makers like Hershey HSY.N and Mondelez MDLZ.O face tougher trading conditions over the next year as they attempt to pass on soaring cocoa costs to cash-strapped consumers who are cutting back.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $39, or 1.1%, at $3,449 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.24 cents, or 1.0%, at 23.76 cents per lb​​, after setting a three-week high of 24.74 cents on Thursday.

* Top producer Brazil increased its forecast for 2023/24 sugar and ethanol output on the back of a bumper sugarcane crop.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $7.80, or 1.1%, at $687.00 a ton, after hitting $712.20 a ton on Thursday, the highest since May 30.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola in Washington and Maytaal Angel in London Editing by Mark Potter, Susan Fenton and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Laura.sanicola@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.