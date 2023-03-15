Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee settles down, hits six-week low

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

March 15, 2023 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE settles lower on Wednesday after slumping to a six-week low, dragged down by a broad-based decline in commodity markets linked to concern over the banking sector as well as a stronger dollar.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.85 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.726 per lb after touching a six-week low of $1.7105.

* Dealers also noted exchange arabica coffee stocks were edging back up again after recently falling to the lowest level this calendar year.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 785,577 60-kg bags on March 15 - the highest level in almost two weeks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $11, or 0.5%, at $2,069 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.18 cents, or 0.9%, at 20.50 cents per lb.

* The commodity fell for the third consecutive session, with recent weakness leading to a more bearish outlook on price charts.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by concern about diminishing prospects for production in countries including India, Thailand, China and the European Union.

* S&P Global Commodity Insights has cut its 2022/23 forecast for sugar output in the European Union plus the UK by 570,000 tonnes to 16.8 million tonnes, citing a recent pesticide ban.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $0.90, or 0.2%, at $580.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $42, or 1.6%, to $2,616 a tonne, also pressured by a strong dollar and overall weakness in commodity markets.

* The weakness of sterling, however, limited the decline in London prices, with May LCCc2 settling down 5 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,048 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers noted the expiry of the March London cocoa contract LCCH3 on Thursday would provide a short-term focus. The open interest stood at 7,806 lots as of March 14, equating to 78,060 tonnes of cocoa.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman and Sandra Maler)

((Laura.sanicola@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

