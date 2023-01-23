SOFTS-Arabica coffee sets two-week high while cocoa also gains

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Arabic coffee futures on ICE rose on Monday, extending the market's rebound from a 1-1/2 year low set earlier this month, while cocoa futures also gained.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.7% to $1.5750 per lb by 1447 GMT after setting a two-week high of $1.5825.

* Dealers noted strong premiums in the physical market had encouraged some buyers to turn to ICE certified stocks, leading to a pick-up in withdrawals from exchange warehouses.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 851,625 bags as of Jan. 20, down from a six-month high of 859,564 bags set a day earlier. There were 63,160 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $1,937 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports in December plunged 22% compared with the same month a year earlier, driven down by the impact of drought in some coffee-growing areas, according to the state-run sector regulator.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.7% to $2,613 a tonne, regaining some ground after falling by 3% last week.

* Supportive factors included hot and dry weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, which could reduce the size of the April-to-September mid-crop.

* Weak demand remained a concern, however, with last week's fourth-quarter grind data showing year-on-year declines in Asia (0.2%), Europe (1.7%) and North America (8.1%).

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.8% to 2,013 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.35% to 19.66 cents per lb.

* Speculators increased their bullish bets on raw sugar futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 17, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $545.20 a tonne.

