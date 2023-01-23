Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee sets two-week high, cocoa also gains

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

January 23, 2023 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Arabic coffee futures on ICE gained more than 2% on Monday, extending the market's rebound from a 1-1/2 year low set earlier this month, while cocoa futures also rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 3.75 cents, or 2.4%, at $1.5855 per lb​​ after setting a two-week high of $1.5995.

* They also noted strong technical signs towards a recovery in prices.

* ICE certified coffee stocks rose to 858,847 bags on Monday. There were 125,209 bags pending grading.

* Brazil coffee exports so far in January are below levels seen at this period last year, the government said.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $3, or 0.2%, to $1,941 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1​settled up $39, or 1.5%, at $2,608 a tonne, regaining some ground after falling by 3% last week.

* Supportive factors included hot and dry weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, which could reduce the size of the April-to-September mid-crop.

* Weak demand remained a concern, however, with last week's fourth-quarter grind data showing year-on-year declines in Asia (0.2%), Europe (1.7%) and North America (8.1%).

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 25 pounds, or 1.3%, to 2,003 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.02 cent, or 0.1%, at 19.70 cents per lb.

* "Another range-bound session firmly established and volumes slipping back to minimal levels," said Czarnikow in a note.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $545.20 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Jan Harvey, David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

