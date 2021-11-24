SOFTS-Arabica coffee sets fresh 10-year high; sugar falls

Updates with new price peak for coffee, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a fresh 10-year high on Wednesday as the prospect for reduced availability in coming months and the rapid reduction of certified stocks continue to boost prices, while raw sugar fell.

The New York market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.4% to $2.4540 per lb, after peaking at $2.4755 earlier in the session, its highest since October 2011.

* The market remains plagued by worries over container shipping backlogs in top producer Brazil, fears over farmer delivery defaults in key producing countries and falling ICE certified stocks. KC-TOT-TOT.

* Certified stocks fell 70,000 bags on Tuesday, one of the largest one-day reductions ever. They have decreased by 205,000 bags in the last 20 days.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,281 a tonne, having hit $2,327 on Tuesday - its highest since August 2011.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 19.93 cents per lb, after gaining 1.4% on Tuesday.

* Brazilian center-south mills produced 626,000 tonnes of sugar in the first half of November, 49.7% less than a year ago, according to industry group Unica. The volume was still higher than the market expected.

* Citi upgraded its average price forecast for 2022 from 19.5 cents per lb to 20.3 citing persistent market tightness through the 2022/23 crop year.

* "The increasing probability for La Nina weighs heavily on next year's output (from Brazil). (India) exports should remain slow (versus) the past years when the export subsidy still existed," it said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $511.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2% to 1,719 pounds, having hit a one-month high of 1,758 pounds on Tuesday as sterling slumped. GBP/

* Dealers said top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana are selling at these price levels and the two countries have seen heavier-than-normal rainfall since August.

* "Global cocoa balances are shifting from surplus to deficit in 2022, but we maintain a 2022 average (price estimate) of $2,620 a tonne versus a 2021 price of $2,500," Citi said.

* The bank sees the global cocoa deficit at 75,000-100,000 tonnes in 2021/22, but said the market is still working off the 300,000 tonnes surplus from 2020/21.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2.1% to $2,512 a tonne.

