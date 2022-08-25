Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee sets 2-1/2 month peak, sugar slips

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures climbed to a 2-1/2 month peak on Thursday boosted partly by crop concerns in top producer Brazil while raw sugar prices weakened but remained well within their recent trading range.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6% to $2.4035 per lb by 1424 GMT after climbing to a 2-1/2 month peak of $2.4075.

* Dealers said dry weather in Brazil coffee areas remained a concern, threatening the development of coffee buds and cherries after heavy rains earlier this month led to some early flowering in some areas.

* They noted that ICE certified stocks were climbing as traders re-certify thousands of bags in a move which can remove age discounts.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Aug. 24 stood at 663,780 bags, a seventh successive daily increase after setting a 23-year low of 571,580 bags on Aug. 15.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,326 a tonne after setting a 7-1/2 month high of $2,355 on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been fuelled both by adverse weather in top robusta producer Vietnam and strong domestic demand in Brazil.

* "There is some concern in the market that Vietnam’s 2022/23 production prospects have weakened somewhat. Concerns have been heightened by limited rainfall in some robusta-growing regions in recent weeks," Rabobank said in a report.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% to 17.80 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market remained choppy but lacking a clear overall trend with prices not far from the middle of this month's range of 17.20 cents to 18.70 cents.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $544.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.3% to $2,428 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.6% at 1,840 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))



Most Popular