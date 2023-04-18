SOFTS-Arabica coffee scales six-month peak while cocoa hits multi-year high

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee touched a six-month peak above $2 per lb on Tuesday, boosted by signs market supplies are tightening, while London cocoa reached a 6-1/2 year high.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.3% at $1.9845 per lb by 1215 GMT after hitting a six-month high of $2.0100.

* Dealers cited signs that demand is holding up well while exports from key origins such as Brazil and Colombia are slumping.

* Green coffee stocks stored at ports in top consumer the United States hit their lowest in 10 months by the end of March, data from the U.S. Green Coffee Association showed.

* Morgan Stanley expects Starbucks Corp SBUX.O to post strong U.S. results for the second quarter and predicts continuing economic recovery in China.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was little changed at $2,371 a tonne, having hit an 11-1/2 year high of $2,401 last week.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.2% to 2,244 pounds a tonne after peaking at 2,262 pounds for its highest since September 2016.

* Below-average rain last week in most of top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions raised fears of tight supply and poor quality for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Cocoa port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been well behind last season's pace and demand is proving resilient.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,924 a tonne, having set a 6-1/2 year high of $2,958 on Friday.

* New York cocoa speculators on ICE have raised their .

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​​​fell 0.8% to 24.25 cents per lb​ after hitting an 11-year high of 24.85 cents last week.

* Dealers said funds seem happy to hold on to their long position but are reluctant to increase it significantly.

* Indian mills have produced 31.1 million tonnes of sugar since the season began on Oct. 1, representing a fall of 5.4% year on year.

* Europe’s largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE reported a full-year earnings jump of about 112% and predicted that higher prices would continue to boost results.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.3% at $670.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.