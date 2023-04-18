SOFTS-Arabica coffee scales six-month peak, cocoa at multi-year high

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee touched a six-month peak above $2 per lb on Tuesday, boosted by signs of tightening market supplies, while cocoa reached a 6-1/2-year high.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 4 cents, or 2%, at $2.0305 per lb after hitting a six-month high of $2.0490.

* Dealers cited signs that demand is holding up well while exports from key origins such as Brazil and Colombia are slumping.

* Green coffee stocks stored at ports of the United States hit their lowest in 10 months, data from the U.S. Green Coffee Association showed.

* Morgan Stanley expects Starbucks Corp SBUX.O to post strong U.S. results for the second quarter.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $9, or 0.4%, to $2,379 a tonne, having hit an 11-1/2-year high of $2,401 last week.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 27 pounds, or 1.2%, at 2,276 pounds per tonne. The contract hit the highest price since September 2016 at 2,278 pounds.

* Below-average rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions raised fears of tight supply and poor quality for the April-to-September mid-crop.

* Cocoa port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been well behind last season's pace while demand is proving resilient.

* Brazil's cocoa grind rose 15% in the first quarter, according to industry data.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $46, or 1.6%, to $2,965 a tonne, having set a 6-1/2-year high of $2,979.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​​​settled up 0.1 cent, or 0.4%, at 24.54 cents per lb​.

* Dealers said funds seem happy to hold on to their long position but are reluctant to increase it significantly.

* Indian mills have produced 31.1 million tonnes of sugar since the season began on Oct. 1, representing a fall of 5.4% year on year.

* Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE reported a full-year earnings jump of about 112% and predicted that higher prices would continue to boost its results.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.60, or 1.1%, to $676.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shweta Agarwal Editing by David Goodman)

