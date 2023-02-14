Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee rises more than 3%, hits two-week peak

Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

February 14, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, just shy of a three-month peak, as some projections for production in the world's largest exporter head downwards.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2settled up 6.5 cents, or 3.7%, at $1.8325 per lb.

* Dealers noted that exchange stocks were beginning to fall, with the recent backlog of grading now cleared, while some estimates for production in Brazil indicate a lower than expected level.

* "The revisions have been trending lower rather than higher," said Ryan Delany, chief analyst at Coffee Trading Academy.

* Broker StoneX on Tuesday projected the new Brazil crop at 62.3 million bags, saying output will be smaller than initially expected.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) fell to 870,079 60kg bags as of Feb. 14 after climbing to a 7-1/2 month high of 891,933 bags on Feb. 8.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $26, or 1.3%, to $2,070 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.37 cents, or 1.7%, to 21.57 cents per lb. The front month had set a six-year peak of 21.89 cents on Friday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by short-term supply tightness although rising production should ensure more ample availability later in the year.

* Raw sugar prices SBc1 are forecast to recede toward the end of this year after touching a six-year peak early in February as production is expected to rise particularly in center-south Brazil, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts showed on Tuesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $10.70, or 1.9%, to $569.70 a tonne.

* A total of 190,950 tonnes of Indian white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2​was little changed at $2,621 a tonne.

* May London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 2,049 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shinjini Ganguli)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.