SOFTS-Arabica coffee rises more than 3%, hits two-week peak

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, just shy of a three-month peak, as some projections for production in the world's largest exporter head downwards.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2settled up 6.5 cents, or 3.7%, at $1.8325 per lb.

* Dealers noted that exchange stocks were beginning to fall, with the recent backlog of grading now cleared, while some estimates for production in Brazil indicate a lower than expected level.

* "The revisions have been trending lower rather than higher," said Ryan Delany, chief analyst at Coffee Trading Academy.

* Broker StoneX on Tuesday projected the new Brazil crop at 62.3 million bags, saying output will be smaller than initially expected.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) fell to 870,079 60kg bags as of Feb. 14 after climbing to a 7-1/2 month high of 891,933 bags on Feb. 8.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $26, or 1.3%, to $2,070 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.37 cents, or 1.7%, to 21.57 cents per lb. The front month had set a six-year peak of 21.89 cents on Friday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by short-term supply tightness although rising production should ensure more ample availability later in the year.

* Raw sugar prices SBc1 are forecast to recede toward the end of this year after touching a six-year peak early in February as production is expected to rise particularly in center-south Brazil, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts showed on Tuesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $10.70, or 1.9%, to $569.70 a tonne.

* A total of 190,950 tonnes of Indian white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2​was little changed at $2,621 a tonne.

* May London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 2,049 pounds per tonne​.

