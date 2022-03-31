SOFTS-Arabica coffee rises further, raw sugar gains 10% in March

New throughout, updates with monthly price changes and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose 2% on Thursday, its third consecutive price gain, continuing its recovery from a four-month low hit in mid-March as funds appeared to be done with a recent sell-off.

Raw sugar futures were little changed in the session but ended March with a 10% gain, tracking oil amid the Ukraine conflict.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 4.55 cents, or 2.1%, at $2.264 per lb​​, continuing its recovery from a four-month low hit in mid-March.

* The contract, however, lost 4.4% in March.

* Citi said logistical hurdles for shipping coffee out of Brazil have eased, while concerns persist about coffee demand destruction in Russia-Ukraine due to the war and in China due to coronavirus lockdowns.

* Below-average rains over Brazil coffee areas in March provided some support, brokers said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $13, or 0.6%, at $2,165 a tonne.

* Coffee supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam tightened this week as farmers who have already sold most of their stocks held onto the remaining beans in hope of higher prices.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was little changed, gaining only 0.1% to 19.49 cents per lb.

* The contract posted a 10% gain in March as sugar tracked gains in oil amid the conflict in Ukraine. Higher fuel prices may lead Brazil mills to shift production from sugar to ethanol.

* Denting risk appetite in sugar, European stocks were set for their biggest quarterly drop since the start of 2020 as hopes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict fade. MKTS/GLOB

* Dealers said sugar remains beholden to energy prices and looks well supported overall.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.30, or 0.8%, at $541.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 was little changed to $2,650 a tonne, having hit a near three-week peak on Wednesday.

* The contract gained 6.3% in March.

* Citi said it has reduced its 2021/22 global deficit forecast by 50,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes as top grower Ivory Coast looks set to produce a crop of 2.15-2.2 million tonnes.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,769 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Alexandra Hudson and Shounak Dasgupta)

