SOFTS-Arabica coffee retreats as supply tightness set to ease

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE headed lower on Tuesday as investors bet supply tightness will ease going forward, while raw sugar fell amid renewed fears of a global recession. MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.1% to $2.1915 per lb at 1334 GMT.

* The amount of green coffee stored at ports in top consumer the United States rose by 173,201 60-kg bags at the end of July to 6.22 million bags, data from the Green Coffee Association (GCA) showed.

* Arabica is also under pressure from expectations that ICE exchange stocks - currently at their lowest in 23 years - are set to rise given nearly 270,000 bags are pending grading.

* Fitch Solutions said it expects arabica prices to be close to $2 per lb for the rest of 2022, under pressure from slowing global growth, which should weaken demand, and from an expected 4.1% increase in global production in the 2022/23 season.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was flat at $2,264 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1% to 18.52 cents per lb, having hit a 3-1/2 week high of 18.70 on Monday.

* Dealers said sugar remains underpinned by fund short covering, but renewed worries over a global recession are capping the upside.

* Also weighing on sugar, Brazil's oil company Petrobras has cut gasoline prices by almost 5%, a move likely to tempt cane mills to boost sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $558 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.2% to $2,373 a tonne.

* The main 2022/23 cocoa crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana are expected to be around 1.65 million tonnes and up to 560,000 tonnes respectively, exporters and pod-counters said.

* Cocoa farmers in Ghana and Ivory Coast cannot afford to buy fertilisers and other products needed to increase yield on their plantations because their price has doubled and in some cases trebled, they told Reuters.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 1,791 pounds per tonne​​​​​.

