SOFTS-Arabica coffee retreats as supply tightness set to ease

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE headed lower on Tuesday as investors bet supply tightness will ease going forward, while raw sugar fell amid renewed fears over a global recession. MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.8% to $2.1980 per lb at 1121 GMT.

* The amount of green coffee stored at ports in top consumer the United States rose by 173,201 60-kg bags at the end of July to 6.22 million bags, data from the Green Coffee Association (GCA) showed.

* Arabica is also under pressure from expectations that ICE exchange stocks - currently at their lowest in 23 years - are set to rise given nearly 270,000 bags are pending grading.

* Fitch Solutions said it expects arabica prices to be close to $2 per lb for the rest of 2022, under pressure from slowing global growth, which should weaken demand, and from an expected 4.1% increase in global production in the 2022/23 season.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 dipped 0.1% to $2,262 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 18.40 cents per lb, having hit a 3-1/2 week high of 18.70 on Monday.

* Dealers said sugar remains underpinned by fund short covering, but renewed worries over a global recession are capping the upside.

* China's central bank cut lending rates on Monday as data showed the world's second largest economy unexpectedly slowed in July.

* Also weighing on sugar, Brazil's oil company Petrobras has cut gasoline prices by almost 5%, a move likely to tempt cane mills to boost sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $554.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,389 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.1% to 1,805 pounds per tonne​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.