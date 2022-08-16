Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee retreats as supply tightness set to ease

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Arabica coffee futures on ICE headed lower on Tuesday as investors bet supply tightness will ease going forward, while raw sugar fell amid renewed fears over a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE headed lower on Tuesday as investors bet supply tightness will ease going forward, while raw sugar fell amid renewed fears over a global recession. MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.8% to $2.1980 per lb at 1121 GMT.

* The amount of green coffee stored at ports in top consumer the United States rose by 173,201 60-kg bags at the end of July to 6.22 million bags, data from the Green Coffee Association (GCA) showed.

* Arabica is also under pressure from expectations that ICE exchange stocks - currently at their lowest in 23 years - are set to rise given nearly 270,000 bags are pending grading.

* Fitch Solutions said it expects arabica prices to be close to $2 per lb for the rest of 2022, under pressure from slowing global growth, which should weaken demand, and from an expected 4.1% increase in global production in the 2022/23 season.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 dipped 0.1% to $2,262 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 18.40 cents per lb, having hit a 3-1/2 week high of 18.70 on Monday.

* Dealers said sugar remains underpinned by fund short covering, but renewed worries over a global recession are capping the upside.

* China's central bank cut lending rates on Monday as data showed the world's second largest economy unexpectedly slowed in July.

* Also weighing on sugar, Brazil's oil company Petrobras has cut gasoline prices by almost 5%, a move likely to tempt cane mills to boost sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $554.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,389 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.1% to 1,805 pounds per tonne​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular