SOFTS-Arabica coffee retreats after hitting 3-month peak; sugar down

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed slightly down on Thursday after hitting a three-month high during the session, while raw sugar futures fell in reduced trading volume.

Advisory: The London market for futures of refined sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa is closed Thursday and Friday due to holidays. New York trading for futures of arabica coffee, cocoa and raw sugar have a delayed start at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on those days.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, at $2.3825 per lb​​, after earlier rising to the highest since February at $2.42.

* Dealers said the market remains well supported by a limited flow from Brazil and Central America, which have also boosted price premiums over futures.

* Guatemalan arabica coffee is trading with the highest premium since at least 2010 at 82 cents over futures. COF-WARB-GTDIF

* Exports from Honduras fell 23% in May, while shipments from Costa Rica decreased by 35%.

* The harvest in top grower Brazil is lagging historical average pace.

* Vietnam's domestic coffee prices edged up on Thursday from a week earlier, following a rise in robusta futures on ICE and limited domestic supplies.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.09 cent, or 0.5%, at 19.35 cents per lb​​.

* Additional Indian exports are seen hitting the market, possibly reaching 10 million tonnes in the season, trade and government sources said on Thursday.

* Dealers cited the OPEC decision to bring forward oil production rises to offset Russian output losses, a bearish factor for the sugar market.

* There was also talk of fuel distributors in Brazil delaying ethanol buying in anticipation of a possible tax cut that could bring down fuel prices in the country.

* Lower energy prices in Brazil can lead mills to make less ethanol and more sugar.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled down $39, or 1.5%, to $2,485 a tonne, giving back all the gains from the previous session.

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) projects a 174,000 tonne global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September), down slightly from a previous projection of 181,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Will Dunham and Shinjini Ganguli)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.