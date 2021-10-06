SOFTS-Arabica coffee regains some ground, sugar and cocoa fall

Adds comment, background, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, regaining some ground after falling by more than 4% during the previous session, as the focus remained on the extent to which forecast rains in Brazil will aid flowering in the world's top producer.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.7% to $1.9330 per lb by 1412 GMT, recovering some ground after falling sharply on Tuesday on forecasts for much needed rains in Brazil.

* Dry conditions in the world's top producer have threatened the flowering of next year's crop.

* Rains are forecast in the south of Brazil's coffee belt over the next few days, spreading to other regions next week, improving the outlook for the flowering of next year's crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 was up 0.4% at $2,120 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.55% at 19.74 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rains in top exporter Brazil could improve the outlook for next year's crop.

* Sugar production in Brazil's centre-south will recover only slightly next season to 32.9 million tonnes from 32.5 million tonnes in the current, drought-hit crop, supply chain services provider Czarnikow said on Tuesday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $507.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.6% to $2,711 a tonne as the market slipped further from Monday's 10-month peak of $2,792.

* The market remained underpinned by heavy rainfall in top producer Ivory Coast which has triggered an outbreak of fungal black pod disease in some regions.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was 1.1% lower at 1,867 pounds a tonne​.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.191 million tonnes for the year between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, up 5.64% from the same period last season, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.