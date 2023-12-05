News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee regains some ground, cocoa slips

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

December 05, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, regaining some ground after the previous session's steep decline, while London cocoa prices slipped further from a recent record high.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.25% to $1.7985 per lb by 1213 GMT with the market consolidating after a sharp pullback from Friday's six-month high of $1.8850.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had triggered a pick-up in producer selling in top grower Brazil.

* Low exchange-certified stocks continued to underpin prices.

* Costa Rican coffee exports jumped by more than a third in November compared with a year earlier, the Central American country's coffee institute (ICAFE) said on Monday, marking a second strong month for the new coffee season.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,538 a metric ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was making good progress with about a third of the beans now collected.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.1% at ​3,441 pounds a metric ton, slipping further from last week's record high of 3,572 pounds.

* Dealers said the modest pullback during the past few days was not unexpected given the extent of gains this year, but the market remained underpinned by the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was 0.9% down at $4,133 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 25.65 cents per lb after setting a 3-1/2 month low of 24.58 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said the strong pace of production in Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.03% at $709.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.