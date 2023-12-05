SOFTS-Arabica coffee regains some ground, cocoa slips

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, regaining some ground after the previous session's steep decline, while London cocoa prices slipped further from a recent record high.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.25% to $1.7985 per lb by 1213 GMT with the market consolidating after a sharp pullback from Friday's six-month high of $1.8850.

* Dealers said the recent run-up in prices had triggered a pick-up in producer selling in top grower Brazil.

* Low exchange-certified stocks continued to underpin prices.

* Costa Rican coffee exports jumped by more than a third in November compared with a year earlier, the Central American country's coffee institute (ICAFE) said on Monday, marking a second strong month for the new coffee season.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,538 a metric ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was making good progress with about a third of the beans now collected.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.1% at ​3,441 pounds a metric ton, slipping further from last week's record high of 3,572 pounds.

* Dealers said the modest pullback during the past few days was not unexpected given the extent of gains this year, but the market remained underpinned by the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was 0.9% down at $4,133 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 25.65 cents per lb after setting a 3-1/2 month low of 24.58 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said the strong pace of production in Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.03% at $709.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

