SOFTS-Arabica coffee regains ground, raw sugar weakens

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, regaining ground after falling for three consecutive sessions, while raw sugar prices were weaker.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.55% to $2.3655 per lb by 1250 GMT.

* Dealers said the market had found some support after the recent sharp decline as it got caught in the overall sell-off in agricultural commodities.

* They noted the price outlook could hinge and the extent to which last year's frosts and drought adversely impact the upcoming crop in top producer Brazil.

* "Arabica coffee may rise further if expectations for an adverse weather-related slump in Brazil's production come to fruition over the coming months," Saxo Bank said in a report.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.5% to $2,229 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 18.69 cents per lb.

* Dealers said a stronger dollar exerted some downward pressure on prices. FRX/

* They noted that March's premium to May SB-1=R has been rising recently, possibly indicating appetite to take delivery against the front month contract which expires at the end of next month.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $502.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.1% to 1,700 pounds a tonne after earlier dipping to a low of 1,689 pounds - the weakest level since Jan. 7.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,508 a tonne.

